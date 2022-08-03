77°
Latest Weather Blog
630pm News Replay, Wednesday Aug 3
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Small development submitted under old ordinance questioned by Livingston Parish
-
Heavy rain overwhelms Baton Rouge drainage systems Wednesday
-
Mother was reported to state 3 times before toddler's overdose death; Inspector...
-
Family displaced after large tree crashes into Baton Rouge home
-
Mother arrested after 2-year-old died from fentanyl overdose; third overdose on record
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West