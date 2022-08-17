82°
Latest Weather Blog
630pm News Replay, Wednesday Aug 17
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Comite Diversion completion date now at the end of 2025
-
United Way receives overwhelming amount of applicants for utility assistance
-
Months after deputies raided police department, missing money suddenly found in evidence...
-
Former deputy's sex crimes trial delayed after attorney claims prosecutors accidentally shared...
-
New solar-powered parking meters going up soon around downtown Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins