68°
Latest Weather Blog
630pm News Replay, Tuesday Nov 1
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Parish 2023 budget proposed to increase by more than...
-
Despite large crowd expected for Bama game, BRPD won't change contraflow plans
-
State trooper famous for social media persona refused lie detector test after...
-
One injured in Monday night shooting off Highland Road
-
Baton Rouge family asking for help after dog was stolen during break-in
Sports Video
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent