81°
Latest Weather Blog
630pm News Replay, Thursday Aug 19
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Afghan refugee worries about family left in the Taliban take over
-
Louisiana could see legalized sports betting in time for football season
-
Legal experts question why prosecutor isn't on leave following arrest in boating...
-
Head Start locations in EBR closed Thursday for maintenance and repair work
-
Baton Rouge gridlocked after bulldozer topples off I-10; Live updates here