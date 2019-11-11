630pm News Replay, Monday Nov 11

Home
Neighborhood pleads state for traffic light, state stands by plans for roundabout
GONZALES - An intersection in Ascension Parish continues to create issues and worry for drivers. Last year, 2 On Your Side first visited with concerned residents...
Skate park moved to new location, opening date not set
PRAIRIEVILLE - A skate park in Ascension Parish...
Parish pothole crushes car, woman's wallet
GONZALES - A woman attending a sporting event...
News
President Jimmy Carter hospitalized for a procedure to relieve swelling on his brain
ATLANTA - Former U.S President Jimmy Carter was admitted to the hospital Monday night for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain. According to...
WATCH: Runaway trailer speeds down I-10
BATON ROUGE - A driver caught the moment...
Big names like Marvel, Star Wars as Disney streaming debuts
NEW YORK (AP) - Disney will sprinkle its...
Freeze warning issued for Baton Rouge area
A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa, Assumption...
Low wind chills, freezing temperatures on the way
A strong cold front will move into the...
Sleet Possible Early Tuesday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Clouds...
WATCH: Coach O's full Monday press conference after Bama win
Watch Coach Ed Orgeron's full Monday press conference.
LHSAA High School Playoff Brackets Announced
The 2019 LHSAA High School Football playoff brackets...
Week 9 Fans' Choice Finalist Vote Moved to Wednesday
Due to a WBRZ Sports staff mistake in...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health Report for Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
