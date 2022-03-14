64°
Latest Weather Blog
630pm News Replay, Monday Mar 14
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bridge construction traffic damages Zachary road, temporary fix to continue
-
Legislative session begins in Baton Rouge
-
Boyfriend charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder after bodies of missing...
-
Another trooper leaving State Police amid Ronald Greene cover-up investigation
-
Mobile sports betting a smash hit in first full month; state collected...