83°
Latest Weather Blog
630pm News Replay, Monday Jul 3
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Fire Marshal's Office reminds Louisianans how to be safe on July...
-
After heat wave, Entergy says customers should expect higher than normal utility...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: After officer's arrest for sexual misconduct, BRPD, city face federal...
-
Pool contractor responds following news story, makes repairs
-
The history behind Baton Rouge's biggest Fourth of July celebrations - Sunday...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball stars meet hundreds of fans at Raising Cane's Mothership
-
Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
-
Cade Beloso ready to celebrate Tigers' national title with fans in Alex...
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium
-
Live fan reactions to LSU's newest national title