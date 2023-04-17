58°
Latest Weather Blog
630pm News Replay, Monday Apr 17
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman convicted in cold case killing tried to claim her sentence was...
-
Police: Pregnant woman was gunned down in case of mistaken identity; sheriff's...
-
Zachary church destroyed after roof collapses; services temporarily moved to Baton Rouge
-
Bill suggests changes to legislative continuance, some question constitutional validity
-
Three 19-year-old men arrested for the murder of pregnant woman
Sports Video
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge
-
Alexis Morris wearing late grandfather's tuxedo to WNBA draft