62°
Latest Weather Blog
630pm News Replay, Friday Nov 14
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man arrested for attempted murder, drive-by shooting off Plank Road after argument...
-
Man arrested after allegedly acting as security, money collector for multi-parish trafficking...
-
Dick's House of Sport giving away 400 rolls of Flau'jae Johnson wrapping...
-
bel aire
-
Saturday is Election Day. Thrive EBR plan goes before voters in three...
Sports Video
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense