57°
Latest Weather Blog
630pm News Replay, Friday Mar 25
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Donaldsonville schools approve $10,000 a year raise for teachers
-
First phase of project to rejuvenate LSU lakes now fully funded
-
Drainage canal eating away at Baton Rouge resident's yard for over a...
-
Trucker who drove semi into stopped bus on I-10 previously wrecked and...
-
Confidence in CATS leadership fading as selective enforcement of drug policies exposed...
Sports Video
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....
-
New LSU men's basketball coach Matt McMahon arrives on campus