630pm News Replay, Friday Feb 21

Neighbor to dilapidated home wants issues addressed
BATON ROUGE - A man living next to a house in bad condition is asking for someone to fix the problem. Peter Albert has lived...
Coach drives team in U-Haul cargo van across state line, parents outraged
BATON ROUGE - Some parents contacted 2 On...
Private drive maintenance falls by the wayside, up to property owners to fix
BATON ROUGE - A private drive between duplexes...
Man guilty of killing 2 who tried to stop his slurs on train
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing two people who prosecutors say tried to stop his racist tirade against two young black women...
Unscripted Friends reunion special to launch with HBO Max
LOS ANGELES (AP) — WarnerMedia’s new streaming service...
Sheriff's office investigating incident between students inside school restroom
CLINTON - An email sent out to parents...
Sun returns, freezing temperatures possible tonight
After five not so nice days, clear skies have returned. Below average temperatures are expected through Saturday. THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Despite a...
Rainy Thursday prior to stretch of nice weather
One final gray day is expected before more...
Scattered showers turning into widespread rain
The gray, dreary pattern will continue for two...
Gamecocks Grind Out 63-48 Win Over LSU
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Aliyah Boston had 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as No. 1 South Carolina held off pesky LSU 63-48 on Thursday night...
Coach O leads off SEC Media Days in mid-July
The SEC set the dates and speakers for...
Brusly's Tyler Theriot handcuffs Tigers to help Nicholls earn win
THIBODAUX - The LSU Tiger bats never got...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Deaf Education Summit to take place May 7-9 at Louisiana's School for the Deaf
Officials have chosen a date for this year's Deaf Education Summit. The event, which provides education and networking opportunities specific to the needs of Deaf,...
Tickets on sale Tuesday for posh 2020 St. Jude Dream Home
BATON ROUGE – Tickets are on sale Tuesday...
Louisiana School for the Deaf hosts community 5k Fun Run
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana School for the...
Sun returns, freezing temperatures possible tonight
630pm News Replay, Friday Feb 21
Sheriff's office investigating incident between students inside school restroom
Friday's Health Report
Friday Evening Weather Update
The Ruby Slipper Mardi Gras season Interview
Krewe of Southdowns ready to roll for their 33rd year
Former LSU diver competing to qualify for 2020 Olympics
LSU baseball opens 2020 season against Indiana
LSU softball opens season with 3-2 win over Central Arkansas
Dale Brown Honored at BRCC
Denham Springs' Thompson Choosing Badgers over the Bayou