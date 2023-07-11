6-year-old shot when leaving meal after funeral service

VACHERIE - A child was shot while leaving a meal held after a funeral service on Friday.

According to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office, the suspected shooters were sitting in the parking lot of the Westbank Reception Center for over an hour on Friday, waiting for the group to walk out.

"Several people were willing to give us some detailed information that led us to a vehicle that was driven by the shooters. We did have to search over that area, we were unsuccessful. We used K9 and drones and didn't come up with anything," Sheriff Willy Martin said.

Deputies said after the bereavement ceremony, a meal was held. A six-year-old boy was shot when they were in the parking lot outside of the reception center. Deputies said the child was taken into a hospital and is in stable condition. Law enforcement officers said the child was not the intended target of the shooting.

"We know he was not the intended target, but he was caught in the line of fire. They've given me the condition as guarded and stable. We are hopeful that he can have a fast recovery and these injuries don't affect him for a long time," Sheriff Martin said.

Deputies said the car involved in the shooting was abandoned on Collins Street in Vacherie, nearly a mile away. The car, a 2018 blue Hyundai Santa Fe, was reported stolen from New Orleans.

Sheriff Martin told WBRZ he believes the motive was retaliation.

"We try to get to the bottom of these fights. We suspect that this is what this may be about, that this is just something that's been brewing between certain groups and our communities and neighboring states and parishes. There seems to be no concern about anybody's safety or concern about life."

Anyone with information should call (225) 562-2200.