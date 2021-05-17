5pm News Replay, Monday May 17

Home
Major sticker shock for electric customer faced with $5,000 bill
UPDATE: Entergy contacted Pope after the 2 On Your Side story aired and said it is correcting the billing error. The company told Pope it's looking...
EBR looking to expand Virtual Academy next school year
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish...
Audit reveals LWC doled out over $6M in unemployment benefits to numerous incarcerated, possibly ineligible individuals
BATON ROUGE - According to the office of...
La. Senate votes for college athlete endorsement deal bill
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Senate unanimously voted Monday to let college athletes make money off endorsements and sponsorship deals, similar to actions being...
Bus driver loses job after leaving child on school bus Monday
BATON ROUGE - A bus driver no longer...
Louisiana man, 78, arrested in decades-old murder case out of Missouri
FRANKLIN, La. - An elderly man was arrested...
Weather
Locally heavy rain expected to begin the week
Click here to watch live coverage Another week and another period of heavy rain is in the forecast. By the tail end of the 7-Day,...
A Wet Forecast
A Rainy Week Ahead: Prepare to carry an...
Chance for rain and storms returns Monday
Tonight and Tomorrow: Southerly winds will begin to...
Sports
LSU Baseball Takes Game 3, Series Against Alabama, 13-5
Release via LSU Sports BATON ROUGE, La. – Senior right-hander Ma'Khail Hilliard earned his fifth win in five decisions Sunday, and centerfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo homered...
LSU softball set to host Baton Rouge regional as 7th overall seed
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger softball team...
Southern pass rusher Jordan Lewis named 26th Buck Buchanan Award Recipient
Release via Southern Athletics CHICAGO. IL. --...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, May 17, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
About Us
Share:
Ex-BRPD officer facing third arrest
Former Louisiana Governor Charles "Buddy" Roemer passed away Monday
Busy restaurant flooded amid heavy rainfall in Lake Charles
Jury selection expected to begin in 2018 Livingston Parish murder case
Sunday Journal: Hurricane Season 2021
Cole Kelley wins Walter Payton Award
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic