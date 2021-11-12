61°
Latest Weather Blog
5pm News Replay, Friday Nov 12
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Supply chain woes impacting Christmas tree shopping this holiday season
-
Six more facing charges in bar shooting that killed beloved baseball coach
-
One dead, two more hurt after feud turns into chaotic gunfight near...
-
News 2 Geaux: Astroworld concert death toll rises to nine
-
Louisiana Pardon Board votes in favor of posthumous pardon for Homer Plessy