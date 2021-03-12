5pm News Replay, Friday Mar 12

Home
On Your Side
Winter storm Uri could affect your utility bill
BATON ROUGE - The effects of winter storm Uri aren't over yet. Utility customers should be expecting higher than normal bills from February. The week of...
Wrecks along Stanford Avenue worry resident of 40 years
BATON ROUGE - A man who lives on...
Repair company says it's owed thousands; businessman offers to settle
BATON ROUGE - A man says he's owed...
News
Former BRPD Chief Pat Englade leaving hospital after lengthy battle with COVID
BATON ROUGE - Former Baton Rouge Police Chief Pat Englade is finally heading home after spending over a month in the hospital. Englade fell ill...
Ascension Sheriff's Office searching for missing Prairieville man
PRAIRIEVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies are looking for...
LSU releases unredacted police report to Derrius Guice accuser who sued school for records
UPDATE: In a statement Friday, LSU announced it...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
One more quiet day, unsettled pattern to develop next week
Mainly dry, warm conditions will continue on Saturday. As a reminder, Daylight Saving Time will begin this weekend as clocks go ahead one hour. The sun...
Foggy and frizzy Friday forecast
Happy Friday! THE FORECAST Today and...
More warmth and less sleep
Mid-March warmth will continue through the weekend. As...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Tiger baseball wins 5-0 over UNO behind Morgan's big night
The LSU Tiger baseball team won their second mid-week baseball game in as many days in part because of the efforts of a pair of freshmen...
Saints release WR Emmanuel Sanders
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints have cut wide...
LSU Baseball overcomes early deficit and beat TSU 10-4
BATON ROUGE- After trailing 4-3 heading to the...
Additional Links
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, March 12, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
Additional Links
Fill A Prescription
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Wearin of the Green Special
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Mardi Gras Giveaway
Search
Home
On Your Side
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Pat's Column
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Pats Final Forecast
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Fill A Prescription
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
Wearin of the Green Special
Calendar
Mr Food
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Mardi Gras Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
One more quiet day, unsettled pattern to develop next week
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
5pm News Replay, Friday Mar 12
Share:
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Friday's Health Report
2une In says goodbye to Nadeen Abusada
Manager of Pointe Coupee Animal Services arrested on charges of malfeasance in...
Lawmakers to discuss LSU Title IX report
Grand opening of Mall of Louisiana's new 'Blue Zoo' aquarium only weeks...
Sports Video
Southern sweeps SWAC opening series from Grambling
East Iberville overcomes 14 point deficit to claim 1A State Title
LSU radio crew calls road games from home
Southeastern caps off historic weekend with sweep of Mississippi Valley
Central's Ethaniel Rizan big on size and heart