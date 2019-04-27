58 new Louisiana State Troopers graduate

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana now has 58 new state troopers ready to go to work.

Cadets walked across the stage Friday morning at the BREC Independence Park Theater after making it through an intensive 19-week training session.

Seven new troopers will be assigned in the Baton Rouge area. Seven new troopers will also be assigned in New Orleans. Troopers will still be training and spread out across south Louisiana for the busy festival weekend.

"A lot of activities going on in the french quarters and in the New Orleans area, so yea without a doubt it's going to help troopers down there and it's also going to help the number of trooper out there on the roadways," said Sgt. Jared Sandifer.

11-year-old J.J. Walker from West Feliciana also received his badge as a state trooper. JJ is still undergoing treatment for brain cancer and had his wish granted to join the force through the "Make a Wish Foundation".

The starting pay for troopers now is $42,000 dollars. The State police training academy started with 72 cadets back in November 30th last year.