54-year-old woman killed after man shot into crowd on Warfield Avenue
BATON ROUGE – A 54-year-old woman is dead after she was shot Monday night in the 12000 block of Warfield Avenue.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the woman has been identified as Connie Millner.
Police say she was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Two others were injured by the gunfire, however both sustained injuries that were not life threatening, BRPD says.
Millner was shot by a Hispanic man who fired into a group of people who were at the location, according to BRPD.
Police say the man was upset because an associate of the group had not returned his car after using it.
The shooting is still under investigation and police urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.
