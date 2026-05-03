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Latest Weather Blog
530pm News Replay, Sunday May 3
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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Best Yard in Baker competition celebrates residents' yardwork
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Louisiana Art and Science Museum hosts Astronomy Day event for kids in...
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Candlelight vigil announced for crossing guard struck by vehicle in Livingston Parish
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Juvenile struck after exchanging gunfire along Devore Drive in Baton Rouge
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Constitutional Amendment 3 could fund Louisiana teacher raises by paying down retirement...
Sports Video
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LSU women's tennis advances to NCAA Sweet 16 for second year in...
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LSU softball sweeps Auburn in Saturday double header
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LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional
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Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...
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Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament