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Latest Weather Blog
530pm News Replay, Sunday Jun 14
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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Tangipahoa deputies asking for public's help identifying teens who stole ice chest,...
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Baton Rouge Police Department investigating fatal shooting on Pampas Street
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Juvenile critically injured in shooting on Boulevard De Province
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Man arrested following shots fired near Walmart parking lot on Cortana Place
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Trump confirms US-Iran peace deal: 'Let the oil flow!'
Sports Video
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Baton Rouge native and Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Emery Jones hosts the...
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LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green holds first annual football camp
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Southern hosts Marshall Faulk football camp
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LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...
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LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...