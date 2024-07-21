77°
Latest Weather Blog
530pm News Replay, Sunday Jul 21
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU cornerback Javien Toviano arrested for video voyeurism, suspended from team activities
-
NFL player Malcolm Roach hosts 'Kicks 4 Kids,' gives Baton Rouge children...
-
State Superintendent to meet with East Baton Rouge School Board leaders Monday
-
Joe Biden ends 2024 presidential campaign, endorses Vice President Kamala Harris as...
-
Vehicle leaves a hole in Denham Springs mobile home