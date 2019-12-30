530pm News Replay, Sunday Dec 29

Home
On Your Side
Sammy's Grill locations in Baton Rouge, Prairieville face eviction
UPDATE: The Advocate reports that the landlord for Sammy's Grill locations in Baton Rouge and Prairieville is seeking to evict the local restaurant due to unpaid...
Deposit money returned after call to 2 On Your Side
BATON ROUGE - A man has been fighting...
New roof for Christmas, Roof Reset Program working through large applicant list
BATON ROUGE - Some residents are getting new...
News
Man arrested for sexually assaulting two minors
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a male for sexual assault allegations to a minor on Dec. 28. Dexter Raymond Lathan was...
One football fan spent a hefty amount to be able to view the game of a lifetime
LSU and Clemson fans will be flooding the...
LSU's coaching staff earn big bucks after big win
Hard work really does pay off, especially if...
Cool and Sunny Into Monday
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: The cold front has passed through the Baton Rouge area earlier this evening, bringing with it a quick period...
Rain and Storms Sunday Afternoon
THE FORECAST: Tonight and Tomorrow: Strong...
Clouds and light showers today
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: The strong...
Sports
#1 LSU is the 2019 Peach Bowl Champion
ATLANTA - The LSU Tigers wasted no time getting back into the groove in the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Just weeks removed from...
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire battles injury
Baton Rouge - Tiger running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire...
LSU hoops falls hard at home to ETSU
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger basketball team...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Locals take proactive health measures at Gonzales event
Gonzales, LA -- More than 200 Ascension Parish residents took proactive measures to protect their health recently by participating in Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live...
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
About Us
Follow our weather team on social media
Share:
Desktop News
Welcome home Tigers
Tigers fight through Tragedy
Tigers return to BR
Police: Murder of homeless man in mid-city connected to double-murder of homeless...
Couple gears up to watch LSU's semi-final play-off in Tiger 'style'
Coach O talks Joe Burrows Heisman win
Joe Burrow talks Historic Heisman win in post-ceremony press conference
Behind the Scenes of Heisman Show
Heisman Preview Special
LSU Tigers depart for SEC Championsip