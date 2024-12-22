42°
Latest Weather Blog
530pm News Replay, Sunday Dec 22
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prairieville man killed in in late-night wreck Saturday
-
'Everything we can do to improve literacy:' New book vending machine goes...
-
Louisiana State Police are investigating after a deputy shot at someone in...
-
The Baton Rouge community hosted a Christmas Toy drive at Banks Elementary
-
Electric stove left on started fire that destroyed apartment building
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...
-
Baton Rouge area senior football players participate in the 2024 CALEF Red...
-
$$$ Best Bets: The 12-team College Football Playoff begins!