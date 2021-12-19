44°
Latest Weather Blog
530pm News Replay, Sunday Dec 19
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office leaves to donate toys for Kentucky children
-
Despite holiday supply chain issues, local store owner happy to have shoppers...
-
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas: distribution day 2021
-
Lawmaker questions whether big contracts for LSU, USC coaches violate tax codes
-
DOTD says inflation could limit number of projects taken on