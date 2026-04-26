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Latest Weather Blog
530pm News Replay, Sunday Apr 26
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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LSU gymnastics team celebrates the end of a successful season
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Fire damages stairwell at apartment complex; blaze stopped before entering any unit
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Lafayette Police: Officer shot at man who brandished weapon near Festival International...
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Amtrak train headed to New Orleans collides with semi-trailer near Mobile
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Justice Department head says Washington shooter was likely targeting members of Trump...
Sports Video
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LSU gymnastics team celebrates the end of a successful season
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Southern baseball gets third straight SWAC series sweep
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Dunham's 5-star quarterback Elijah Haven commits to Alabama
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Southern baseball and softball win home SWAC series
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Southern softball reaches 30 wins for third time in program history