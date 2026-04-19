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530pm News Replay, Sunday Apr 19
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News Video
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Blue Star Moms clean up Central veterans memorial for Love the Boot...
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LSP: Escaped inmate killed by law enforcement after leading police on chase,...
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8 children dead after mass shooting in Shreveport, two women injured
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One tenth away: LSU gymnastics falls just short in NCAA Championship
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LSU gymnastics finishes in second place in the National Championship
Sports Video
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One tenth away: LSU gymnastics falls just short in NCAA Championship
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LSU gymnastics finishes in second place in the National Championship
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LSU sophomore taking on a leadership role to lead the Tigers to...
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LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
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WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...