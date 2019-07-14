5-year-old child dies overnight, father charged with murder

BATON ROUGE - A father is now facing murder charges, in the beating death, of his five-year-old son.

The charges went from attempted murder, to murder, for Vernell Day, 36. His son Jay'v'une Isaiah Bergin died overnight, after he was beaten earlier this week. Jay'v'une had been in the hospital since Tuesday. Police say his father bashed him in the head.

Jay'v'une's grandmother says the pain stings even more because of an uncaring child welfare department. She says her daughter, who lost custody of her two children kids, had warned case workers about placing them with Day.

"The entire family vocalized, that because of {jay'v'une's mother's} circumstances, that if he was going to be placed somewhere, that it was going to be with a family that could take care of him, but absolutely not with Mr. Day," said Kate Bergin, Jay'v'une's grandmother. "He's a violent, dangerous criminal."

The family attended a hearing Thursday to determine what to do with the couple's only surviving child, an 8-year-old girl. They said if they can't keep her they hope the state does its job, and puts her in a loving and caring home.

The family won't speak about what happened inside the courtroom, and the state cannot comment, but News 2 watched the daughter leave with authorities and not her family.

A memorial fund is being set up for Jay'v'une at Chase Bank.