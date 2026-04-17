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5 injured, including 2 paramedics, in crash involving ambulance along Winbourne Avenue

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BATON ROUGE — Five people, including two paramedics, were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an ambulance along Winbourne Avenue. 

According to officials, the five people were hospitalized in stable condition.

The crash happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. near the corner of Winbourne and Elm Drive. The ambulance was en route to a call when the wreck happened. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene and is investigating the crash. 

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5 injured, including 2 paramedics, in crash...
5 injured, including 2 paramedics, in crash involving ambulance along Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE — Five people, including two paramedics, were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an ambulance along... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 Wednesday, April 15, 2026 7:03:00 AM CDT April 15, 2026

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