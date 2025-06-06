5 arrested in April deadly shooting, gun robbery at The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - Five people linked to the April killing and robbery of David Turley have been booked on murder charges.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that Jayshon Smith, Marlon Ross and Amorian Floyd were walking around the Reserve at White Oak apartment complex April 30 when they spotted Turley. An EBRSO spokesperson said that Amorian Floyd's brothers Antonio Floyd and Anthony Floyd were later arrested after the fact, accused of being accessories to the killing.

A witness told officers he and Turley were walking around the apartment complex and were approached by three people who asked to swap guns with Turley. When he said no, the man grabbed him, shot him, stole his $500 Tan Digger 9mm handgun and left him on the ground.

Deputies noted finding five spent shell casings on the ground. Turley was taken in an ambulance to a hospital where he died.

An affidavit said that the three ran to Anthony and Antonio Floyd's home, where they told them about the robbery. The two helped the trio get out of their clothes and into a getaway car.

EBRSO said Jayshon Smith, Amorian Floyd, Antonio Floyd and Anthony Floyd were already in jail for other crimes and were re-booked on the additional charges.

According to parish records, Antonio and Anthony Floyd were arrested in a car burglary investigation. Amorian Floyd allegedly stole a vehicle and Jayshon Smith was caught for reportedly selling marijuana.

Marlon Ross was taken into custody by a SWAT team Tuesday evening at his Morel Avenue home.

Ross, Amorian Floyd and Jayshon Smith were booked for first-degree murder and armed robbery. Anthony and Antonio Floyd were booked for accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Even after the five arrests, Turley's mother Jenet Rogers says she is still in disbelief.

"I am used to seeing my son face, he was the first person I would see every morning," she said. "I definitely wish I could to see my son right now, there would be nights where we would just lay in my bed just laugh, and I would never get that again with him"

Rogers said that she doesn't believe any of the suspects "deserve to walk this earth a free man ever again."

"For them to take his life behind something that didn't belong to them, for just them to be that stupid, it's sad, it goes back to the parenting," she said.