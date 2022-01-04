4pm News Replay, Tuesday Jan 4

Home
2 On Your Side
News
Postal worker stabbed on mail route in Zachary; authorities still searching for attacker
ZACHARY - Crime scene tape lined a gas station in Zachary as police scoured the area after they say a female postal worker showed up with...
Too early to say whether Omicron surge will impact Baton Rouge Mardi Gras, mayor says
BATON ROUGE - It's too soon to tell...
Baton Rouge OMV closes again due to COVID concerns
BATON ROUGE - The Office of Motor Vehicles...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Tuesday PM Forecast: moving away from the freeze mark
Temperatures and rain chances are trending up in the 7-Day Forecast. Especially over weekend, those with outdoor plans will have to be watchful of the weather....
Tuesday AM Forecast: A short warmup starts this afternoon
Freeze Warnings remain active until 10 a.m. and...
Monday PM Forecast: another freezing night
Remarkable that just two days after concluding our...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU Football takes on Kansas State in the Texas Bowl
Tweets by LSUfootball
Saints beat Panthers 18-10
The Saints are still in the playoff hunt...
LSU women's basketball beats Texas A&M for their 13 straight win
LSU women's basketball has beaten two top 25...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Jan....
Friday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Additional Links
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Share the Christmas Joy
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2021
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvia's Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Share the Christmas Joy
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Stop bullying
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2021
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Tuesday PM Forecast: moving away from the freeze mark
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
4pm News Replay, Tuesday Jan 4
Share:
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Postal worker stabbed on mail route in Zachary; authorities still searching for...
Too early to say whether Omicron surge will impact Baton Rouge Mardi...
PMAC burglar captured near LSU
Authorities arrest woman suspected in wreck that killed Aliye Ringe
Tuesday morning News 2 Geaux
Sports Video
NOLA Saints shorthanded before game
21 Saints players, 4 coaches to miss Monday's game due to COVID-19...
Zachary wins 5th straight over Ponchatoula
Zachary's commitment to defense lending championship results
Zachary High Basketball Relentless Defense