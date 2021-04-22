4pm News Replay, Thursday Apr 22

Home
On Your Side
Year-old sinkhole doesn't have quick fix in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - There's a huge hole in someone's slice of heaven and the fix isn't easy. Kristin Prejean reached out to 2 On Your...
Entergy finds solution for neighborhood with frequent power outages
WATSON - There's light at the end of...
Woman's missing unemployment benefits may have gone to wrong bank account
BATON ROUGE - There's a money mystery after...
News
Explosion at gender reveal party rocks several towns
KINGSTON, N.H. (AP) — One New Hampshire family’s gender reveal party was definitely a blast. Kingston police said they received reports of a loud explosion...
Californias public universities to require COVID-19 vaccine
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two of the nation’s...
Crime spree targeted 20 unlocked cars in Livingston Parish; One arrested, more to come
LIVINGSTON - Twenty unlocked cars were burglarized across...
Slight risk for severe weather late Friday, into Saturday
Next 24 Hours: Tonight, temperatures will only drop into the mid 50s as cloud cover begins to build in. Friday morning will be quiet and mostly...
The last clear day, storms moving in late Friday
The weather story today is… pay attention to...
Just plain chilly Thursday morning, storms return Friday night
We have not put in a bottom on...
Sports
Drew Brees and Sean Payton play 18-holes at the Zurich Classic
NEW ORLEANS- Thursday at the Zurich classic, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints head football Coach Sean Payton teamed up and played together at the...
LSU baseball strong in mid-week win over ULM
The LSU Tiger baseball team used eight different...
Southern head football coach Dawson Odums leaving for Norfolk State
BATON ROUGE - Head football coach Dawson Odums...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Monday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for...
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Videos
Community
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East Baton Rouge Parish soar to unprecedented rates, officials and community leaders are teaming up to unearth the root...
As vaccine administrations continue, La healthcare facilities await more doses
BATON ROUGE - COVID vaccinations are being administered...
Food giveaway for Scotlandville residents takes place Tuesday at Jewel Newman Community Center
BATON ROUGE - Capital city officials are organizing...
About Us
4pm News Replay, Thursday Apr 22
EBR School Board addressing return plan
LSU's President search continues
Restaurants shelling out incentives to get more employees in the door
LSU narrows down list of presidential candidates to 8; see their names...
Some Baton Rouge bars giving out free drinks with vaccine appointments
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic
White squad edges Purple in LSU Spring game
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...