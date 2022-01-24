4pm News Replay, Monday Jan 24

Home
Memorial service for Judge Christopher Dassau to be held Wednesday
The funeral for a Baton Rouge judge who died unexpectedly at his home last week has been set. A visitation for 19th Judicial District Court...
Liberty Basketball emerging as one of the best teams in the state
BATON ROUGE - Liberty Basketball has emerged as...
Woman in wheelchair dies after being trapped inside burning home
FRANKLINTON- A mobile home caught fire in Washington...
Monday PM Forecast: wet start to workweek, lasting into Tuesday
A round of rain is with us to begin the new week. A couple of cold fronts will reinforce the chill and maintain below average temperatures...
Monday AM Forecast: Rain is on the way
Showers may slow down your commute this evening....
Sunday PM Forecast: Rain moves in Monday, the winter chill sticks around
TONIGHT & TOMORROW It was another FRIGID...
Liberty Basketball emerging as one of the best teams in the state
BATON ROUGE - Liberty Basketball has emerged as one of the best local teams this season. The Patriots have made a name for themselves by beating...
LSU women's hoops slips a spot in poll after road loss
The LSU Lady Tiger basketball team dropped back...
LSU men's hoops tumbles in the polls after two-loss week
The LSU men's basketball team dropped in the...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday,...
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday,...
Community
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19?
How do I know if I have a cold, the flu or COVID-19? Experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have...
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Gunman shot himself after setting fire to house during standoff, deputies say
Body believed to be man who shot gun in home before setting...
Man shoots gun in home, sets fire to his house off Gardere...
GARDERE FIRE VIDEO
Southern hoops bounces back beating UAPB 99-51
Sports Video
Liberty Basketball emerging as one of the best teams in the state
Southern women stay unbeaten at home with win over UAPB
Channel 2's Best Bet$ NFL playoffs
LSU gymnastics has third meet affected in three weeks
Gordon McKernan sees benefits of NIL deals for Tigers