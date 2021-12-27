4pm News Replay, Monday Dec 27

Home
LDH adds 2 new COVID testing sites to meet demand
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health has added two COVID-19 testing sites to keep up with the latest surge of the virus. The...
One dead, multiple injured after three-vehicle crash in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A three-vehicle crash Wednesday killed...
CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on...
Weather
Monday AM Forecast: Rain returns to the forecast
The dry stretch ends but the warm stretch continues. THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: Happy Monday! Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper...
Sunday PM Forecast: Mild temperatures continue, rain chances return this week
The Forecast After an unseasonably warm Christmas holiday,...
Warmth continues to end year, some rain returns to area
Christmas Day did in fact turn out to...
Sports
21 Saints players, 4 coaches to miss Monday's game due to COVID-19 protocols
NEW ORLEANS - This has been a rough week for the New Orleans Saints. Since Tuesday, the team has had 21 players and four coaches test...
Channel 2s Best Bet$ Week 16: NFL
Again due to all of the positive Covid...
Saints likely to sign Blake Bortles to back up Ian Book against Miami
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are...
Investigations
Traffic
Health
Friday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
Thursday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Dec....
Wednesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
About Us
News 2 Geaux: COVID hospitalizations double in LA
News 2 Geaux: Louisiana doubling welfare aid
News 2 Geaux: Escaped Tangipahoa Parish inmate captured
NOLA Saints shorthanded before game
Sunday Journal: 2021 Newsmakers
Sports Video
NOLA Saints shorthanded before game
21 Saints players, 4 coaches to miss Monday's game due to COVID-19...
Zachary wins 5th straight over Ponchatoula
Zachary's commitment to defense lending championship results
Zachary High Basketball Relentless Defense