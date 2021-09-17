Home
Suspects steal thousands of dollars of wire from Home Depot in Gonzales
Gonzales Police hope you can help them identify these two people following a theft at the Gonzales Home Depot. Police say on August 21st, these...
Final Livingston Parish school set to reopen Monday
The final school in Livingston Parish that remained...
Nursing home owner plans to fight back after licenses pulled in wake of deadly Ida evacuation
A Baton Rouge nursing home owner under investigation...
Tailgate Giveaway
Fans' Choice 2021
4pm News Replay, Friday Sep 17
News 2 Geaux: Homeowners fed up with flooding, debris
News 2 Geaux: Ascension President asks for FEMA expansion
News 2 Geaux: Kennilworth residents fed up with flooding
FEMA opens mobile center at EBR Library
After brief pause thanks to Nicholas, East Baton Rouge debris removal resumes
Sports Video
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 2: Liberty's Kaleb Jackson
After being displaced by Ida, Southeastern football takes on road warrior mentality
Southern Jaguars beat Miles Golden Bears 41-24
University pulls away from Woodlawn for win
Scotlandville Hornets beat East Ascension in week 2