4pm News Replay, Friday Oct 8

3 hurt, 1 dead in separate shootings across Baton Rouge Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to three separate shooting scenes with four victims Friday morning. The latest shooting was reported around 9 a.m. on Gwen...
Plaquemine ferry closed this weekend due to staffing shortage
BATON ROUGE - The Plaquemine ferry will not...
LSU president addresses rape allegations against former grad student
BATON ROUGE - LSU's president acknowledged a lawsuit...
Friday PM Forecast: keeping warm, most dry for a while
Quiet but warm weather will be the story into next week. For most, the dry conditions will continue as well. Next 24 Hours: Another night...
Friday AM Forecast: Dry but warming up through the weekend
Today & Tonight: Look for lots of sunshine...
Thursday PM Forecast: close to 90 waiting for the next front
If you are looking for fall-like weather, you...
Sports
Channel 2's Best Bet$: College Football Week 6
BATON ROUGE - Last week was an up-and-down week for Channel 2’s Best Bet$. While Arkansas and Ole Miss crashed and burned to the best two...
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Liberty's Lester Jones
BATON ROUGE - For the first time this...
LSU's Stingley has procedure on foot; no timetable on his return
BATON ROUGE – LSU All-America cornerback Derek Stingley...
Investigations
Health
Thursday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday,...
Tuesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Community
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series of unprecedented natural disasters, the U.S. faces a hunger crisis during a time of intense challenges. September...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
BR nonprofits tackle gun violence with series of new outreach programs
BATON ROUGE - As homicide statistics in East...
3 hurt, 1 dead in separate shootings across Baton Rouge Friday morning
News 2 Geaux at 8:30 a.m.
News 2 Geaux: Student arrested over TikTok challenge
News 2 Geaux: FDA to meet October 26 on kid's COVID shot
FEMA continuing to provide temporary housing, support to Ida survivors
Sports Video
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Liberty's Lester Jones
McDaniel getting comfortable as Southern's new starting quarterback
Corey Rholdon wraps up Saints hearbreaking loss to Giants
LSU Post Game Auburn Wrap
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Raydrian McKneely