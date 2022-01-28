44°
Latest Weather Blog
4pm News Replay, Friday Jan 28
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Warning signs installed near home hit by multiple vehicles
-
Recaptured juvenile had loaded gun in jail cell; state admits failures after...
-
Deadly shooting reported at gas station on Sherwood Forest Boulevard overnight
-
Baton Rouge organization does their part to help a country in need
-
'Construction is imminent' in portion of EBR flood reduction project
Sports Video
-
LSU women's hoops needs a team effort to win
-
Tiger baseball coach Jay Johnson talks season prep
-
Wait for mobile betting is nearly over in sportsman's paradise; Wagering operators...
-
Southern women keep rolling, down Valley 67-58
-
Liberty Basketball emerging as one of the best teams in the state