39-year-old from Denham Springs arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
DENHAM SPRINGS - A 39-year-old man was arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles at the end of a nine-month investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies are still evaluating forensic evidence, but Derek Skelton was booked for indecent behavior and computer-aided solicitation of a minor. He was released on a $200,000 bond.
“We are constantly combating the online dangers awaiting the children of this parish and the State of Louisiana. ICAC Investigators are utilizing all investigative tools and forensic skills to keep predators from preying on innocent juvenile users of social media platforms and gaming servers," Sheriff Jason Ard said in an online statement.
