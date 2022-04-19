31-year-old woman arrested after standoff at home where infant and teenager were shot

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 31-year-old woman after she barricaded herself in a residence for nearly five hours following a shooting that left a teenager and an infant hurt on Easter Sunday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was staged around the home on North Sherwood Forest Drive near Read Oak Drive between roughly 12:30 and 5 p.m..

"When I walked right there and saw all the cops, it was just shocking because dog I grew up around here," neighbor John Sims said.

Police said Jolanda Evans, 31, was shooting a gun in the residence and accidentally struck two of her family members: a 10-month old boy and a 15-year-old boy.

"We don't have this over here. This is a peaceful spot. It was insane. I was shocked. Seriously, I was really shocked," Sims said.

The victims were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.

After the shooting, Evans barricaded herself in the home for nearly five hours but came out after talking with family members and BRPD negotiators.

"We knew that no one else was in the residence, so time was on our side. We wanted to communicate with her, see what we can do to get her out to prevent any injury, not only to herself but to anyone out here on the scene," BRPD Lt. Don Coppola said.

Officers said Evans suffers from a medical condition and that she likely had not taken the appropriate medication for days.

Evans was charged with two counts of aggravated second-degree battery and one count of illegal use of a weapon.