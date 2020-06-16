30th Annual Fireman's Poker Run postponed due to virus pandemic

The 30th Annual Fireman's Poker Run in Springfield has been postponed to August 2020.

It's the largest annual fundraiser for Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2.

A sunny day in Tickfaw River in Springfield brought out crowds of people who were anxious to get outside.

Saturday was supposed to be the day for The 30th Annual Fireman's Poker Run, but due to the pandemic, there's been a turn of events.

"The fireman's poker run was actually scheduled for this weekend, but due to COVID-19 it's been postponed," said Scott Mullins.

Mullins is a manager at Tin Lizzy's Landin' restaurant, the spot where people normally huddle up for the poker run.

He attends the event each year.

"It's for a wonderful cause, and brings the community together," said Mullins.

The postponing of the poker run didn't stop people from enjoying their time on the water today.

"We still got the water. We still going down the river. It's not stopping that just because the poker run doesn't happen, but it's just something people enjoy doing," said resident John Compton.

Residents say when the time comes, they will be sure to attend.

"There are boats that come from all over. From Texas from Florida. It was a good idea they did postpone it. That way more people will be able to attend later," said Carla Compton.

The 30th Annual Fireman's Poker Run has been rescheduled for August 8th.