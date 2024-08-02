3 teenagers vandalized church in Central, one charged

CENTRAL — Three teenagers were caught on camera vandalizing St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church early Monday morning.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspects damaged playground property and broke a handle to a shed door. One of the three teenagers turned himself in Wednesday morning.

Merv Bell lives across the street from the church and he said the neighborhood is safe. This is the first time in 20 years something like this has happened.

"You know I always thought it would be very safe out here. I love it out here in Central. So when I heard we've been vandalized across the street from my home I was perplexed. I thought who would do that to the church?" she said.

WBRZ spoke with church leaders, who did not wish to comment but said everything is under control and deputies are handling the investigation.

Bell said that he believes the teens' parents need to be involved to prevent future crimes like this from happening.

“Once the parents get involved, and the parents get over the 'I don't want to be a rat.' Sometimes it's good, you have to rat. If it was your stuff you'd be looking for that rat. You'd be looking for that person to tell you what you need to know."

Deputies said the teenager is charged with criminal trespass, damage to property, and attempted simple burglary.