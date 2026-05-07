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3 people, including 2 Acadian medics, injured in crash along La. 19 in Zachary

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ZACHARY — All three people injured in a crash involving an Acadian ambulance and a Demco truck have returned home, an Acadian spokesperson said Wednesday. 

Two of the people injured in the Tuesday morning crash along La. 19 were Acadian Ambulance medics. 

"Everybody is home recovering," the spokesperson added. "Nothing serious."

The crash happened around 8 a.m. past Spur Lane, shortly after which several Acadian units, including AirMed, were deployed to the scene. After the crash, one of Acadian's medics was trapped.

Demco has not responded to requests for comment about the crash. 

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Acadian Ambulance: 3 people, including 2 medics,...
Acadian Ambulance: 3 people, including 2 medics, recovering at home following Zachary crash
ZACHARY — All three people injured in a crash involving an Acadian ambulance and a Demco truck have returned home,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 06 2026 May 6, 2026 Wednesday, May 06, 2026 9:16:31 AM CDT May 06, 2026
3 people, including 2 Acadian medics, injured...
3 people, including 2 Acadian medics, injured in crash along La. 19 in Zachary
ZACHARY — Three people, including two Acadian Ambulance medics, were taken to the hospital after an Acadian ambulance was struck... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 Tuesday, May 05, 2026 9:10:00 AM CDT May 05, 2026

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