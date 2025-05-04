59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Youth Day at the Capitol with Daughters Beyond Incarceration

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Daughters Beyond Incarceration is a group helping parents be present in their children's lives even if they are behind bars, and Friday you can get involved. 

On Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., DBI will host Youth Day at the Capitol. There will be policy education, civics and advocacy training. 

You can also follow DBI on social media to find out how to get involved. 

News
2une In Previews: Youth Day at the...
2une In Previews: Youth Day at the Capitol with Daughters Beyond Incarceration
BATON ROUGE - Daughters Beyond Incarceration is a group helping parents be present in their children's lives even if they... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 02 2025 May 2, 2025 Friday, May 02, 2025 10:07:00 AM CDT May 02, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days