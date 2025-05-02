69°
2une In Previews: You Aren't Alone mental health and live art event
BATON ROUGE - A live art event being hosted Friday is raising awareness for mental health while providing a space for creative minds to gather.
"You Aren't Alone" is a live art event being hosted Friday, May 2, at Gallery 14 in Baton Rouge.
"The You Aren’t Alone Project is excited to present our 5th annual Live Art Event, an experiential art show that merges art and mental health advocacy. Scheduled for May 2, this one-of-a-kind event brings together a diverse community of artists and attendees, aiming to change the conversation around mental health through the power and vulnerability of creativity," the event's website reads.
Organizers sat down with 2une In Wednesday morning to preview the event and what attendees can expect.
