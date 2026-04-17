82°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Seize the Day Baton Rouge Warrior Walk and 5K is this weekend
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The Seize the Day Baton Rouge Warrior Walk and 5K is this weekend.
Seize the Day is the largest annual event of its kind supporting the epilepsy community across Louisiana. It brings together more than 1,000 people to bring awareness to issues within the epilepsy community.
The event's organizers — Executive Director Amanda Mitchell and board member Danielle Mensman — joined 2une In's April Davis on Wednesday to share more about the event at Pennington Biomedical Center on Saturday.
Learn more here.
News
BATON ROUGE — The Seize the Day Baton Rouge Warrior Walk and 5K is this weekend. Seize the Day... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump and Iranian foreign minister say Strait of Hormuz is fully open
-
Brian Kelly makes first television appearance since being ousted as LSU head...
-
2une In Previews: Love the Boot Week 2026 kicks off on Saturday
-
LPSO: Man wanted for stealing $4,000 worth of cell phones, equipment using...
-
Police lieutenant who worked at BRPD for nearly 30 years passes away
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night