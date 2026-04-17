82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: New River Baptist Church hosting Car and Craft Show to raise money for youth group

Related Story

ST. AMANT — The New River Baptist Church is hosting its inaugural Car and Craft Show later this month. 

The fundraising event, held on April 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., aims to pay for the church's youth group to attend camp. 

Nikki Jouty with New River Baptist and Josh Forque, one of the church's youth leaders, visited 2une In on Wednesday to share more about the fundraising show. 

News
2une In Previews: New River Baptist Church...
2une In Previews: New River Baptist Church hosting Car and Craft Show to raise money for youth group
ST. AMANT — The New River Baptist Church is hosting its inaugural Car and Craft Show later this month. ... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 Wednesday, April 15, 2026 8:02:34 AM CDT April 15, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days