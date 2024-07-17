75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: LSU prepares for SEC Media Days in Dallas

Related Story

DALLAS— With less than two months to go until the start of the season, LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly and a trio of Tigers are in Texas preparing to kick off SEC Media Days today.

Sports 2's Michael Cauble and Brie Andras are traveling with the Tigers in Dallas and tells us what we can expect. 

News
2une In Previews: LSU prepares for SEC...
2une In Previews: LSU prepares for SEC Media Days in Dallas
DALLAS— With less than two months to go until the start of the season, LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly... More >>
2 days ago Monday, July 15 2024 Jul 15, 2024 Monday, July 15, 2024 8:51:00 AM CDT July 15, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days