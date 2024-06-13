72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
2une In Previews: Juneteenth, Father's Day celebration in Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE - This Sunday, stop by the Carl F. Grant Civic Center for the inaugural Juneteenth and Father's Day Celebration in Iberville Parish. 

There will be live performances all afternoon and into the evening starting at 4 p.m.. 

Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com. 

For more information and a preview of what to expect, watch the video above!

News
