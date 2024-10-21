74°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Eighth annual Taste of the Deep South Festival
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Reconnect with your Southern roots at a music, food, and fun-filled festival this weekend.
A Taste of the Deep South is celebrating its eighth annual festival this weekend. Starting Thursday with a pre-party at Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, the festivities will kick off proper at noon on Saturday at North Boulevard Town Square.
The festival has entertainment on two stages and the price of your ticket covers a full Southern buffet. Look forward to soul, jazz, funk, and pop music performances, as well as speeches from local pastors and sets by comedians.
Admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information and the full stage schedule, visit the Listening Room's website here.
News
BATON ROUGE - Reconnect with your Southern roots at a music, food, and fun-filled festival this weekend. A Taste... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'