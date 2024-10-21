2une In Previews: Eighth annual Taste of the Deep South Festival

BATON ROUGE - Reconnect with your Southern roots at a music, food, and fun-filled festival this weekend.

A Taste of the Deep South is celebrating its eighth annual festival this weekend. Starting Thursday with a pre-party at Henry Turner Jr.'s Listening Room, the festivities will kick off proper at noon on Saturday at North Boulevard Town Square.

The festival has entertainment on two stages and the price of your ticket covers a full Southern buffet. Look forward to soul, jazz, funk, and pop music performances, as well as speeches from local pastors and sets by comedians.

Admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information and the full stage schedule, visit the Listening Room's website here.