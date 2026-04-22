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2une In Previews: District 5 Republican candidates taking stage in debate ahead of election
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DENHAM SPRINGS — This week, voters will have a chance to meet Republican candidates running for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District seat.
The Livingston Parish Republican Women and Liberty Belles Republican Women's Club are hosting the debate on Thursday, April 23, at Live Oak High School, starting at 7 p.m.
With the primary election less than a month away, and Louisiana's new closed party primary rules, voters can now only vote for candidates from the party they're registered with.
Republicans running for the District 5 seat include Misti Cordell, Michael Echols, Rick Edmonds, Austin Magee, Michael Mebruer, Blake Miguez and Samuel Wyatt. Democratic candidates include Jessee Carlton Fleenor, Larry Foy, Lindsay Garcia, Dan McKay and Tania Nyman.
Patra Easley and Tracy Bryson, the mayor of Springfield, discussed the upcoming debate on 2une In on Monday.
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