2UNE IN: Grandmother of 3-year-old shot and killed in his bed hosting prayer ahead of new school year

BATON ROUGE - With a new school year ahead of us, members of the community are coming together to pray for the safety of students and teachers alike amid an environment filled with gun violence. 

Cathy Toliver, whose grandson Devin Page Jr. was killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in his bed in April of 2022, is hosting a back-to-school prayer to bless the new school year. 

The prayer will be held at the 100 Black Men headquarters on North Foster Drive on Saturday at noon. 

