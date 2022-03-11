2une In 2 the weekend: Mother's Day weekend event guide

BATON ROUGE - Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Your 2une In crew has you covered.

CRAWFISH MAMBO: COOK-OFF AND MUSIC FESTIVAL

New Orleans

Saturday – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

$20 IN ADVANCE, $30 DAY OF, KIDS FREE

All-you-can-eat crawfish on University of New Orleans campus? Yes, please! Listen to the music lineup, shop the Artists Village and visit the Kids Tent before eating some more! Celebrity judges will judge crawfish teams as they compete for cash prizes and trophies. Buy tickets at crawfishmambo.com or the UNO Federal Credit Union.

CRAWFISH JAMS

New Roads

Saturday – 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

FREE

This year marks the third annual Crawfish Jams! Head on over to the lakefront parking lot on the east side of Morrison Parkway for boiled crawfish, jambalaya cold beer and music.

STARS & STRIPES BARREL RACE

New Iberia

Saturday – Events begin at 10 a.m.

$10-$30

Head to the SugArena in New Iberia for the Stars & Stripes Barrel Race put on by the Stars & Stripes Western Sports Association.

LSU VS. AUBURN: BASEBALL

Baton Rouge

Friday – 7 p.m., Saturday – 12 p.m.

PRICES VARY

Geaux to Alex Box this weekend for a triple-header SEC match up between the LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers.

BATON ROUGE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Baton Rouge

Saturday – Gates open at 6 p.m., performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

$20 LAWN SEATING, $50 TABLE SEATING, $10 KIDS 12 AND UNDER

Swing by the outdoor concert at the LSU Rural Life Museum to mark the Symphony's fifth Rural Life Pops concert. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and nonalcoholic drinks. Beer and wine will be on sale. If the weather is bad, then the show will be on Sunday.

CHAINSMOKERS

New Orleans

Saturday – Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

PRICES VARY

The Chainsmokers will take front and center stage at the Smoothie King Area in the Big Easy. Jam out to their top hits like “Closer”, “Don't Let Me Down” and “Something Just Like This”.

Weather: A cold front will come into the region on Friday with showers and thunderstorms. While an all day washout is not expected, periods of rain will be possible from dawn to dusk. At this time, the chance for severe weather is very low, but one or two storms could generate gusty wind or hail. This system may leave behind about a half inch of rain before ushering in slightly cooler and drier air for Mother’s Day weekend. Nice sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Thermometers will climb above average on Monday and Tuesday as mostly sunny skies push readings into the upper 80s.